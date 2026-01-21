Closing Figures Unveiled: Empery Digital Inc (EMPD) Drop -14.05, Closes at $4.16

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Empery Digital Inc (NASDAQ: EMPD) closed the day trading at $4.16 down -14.05% from the previous closing price of $4.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$14.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.05 million shares were traded. EMPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.125.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EMPD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.45 and its Current Ratio is at 0.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EMPD now has a Market Capitalization of 140736608 and an Enterprise Value of 181561888. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 57.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 69.187 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.765.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EMPD is -0.60, which has changed by -0.8328729 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EMPD has reached a high of $80.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.71%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EMPD traded about 783.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EMPD traded about 584260 shares per day. A total of 42.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.35M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.83% stake in the company. Shares short for EMPD as of 1767139200 were 1182209 with a Short Ratio of 1.51, compared to 1764288000 on 1502345. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1182209 and a Short% of Float of 3.5000000000000004.