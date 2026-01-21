Market Watch Highlights: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 86.66

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Wells Fargo & Co’s stock clocked out at $86.66, down -1.95% from its previous closing price of $88.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18.33 million shares were traded. WFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.28.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WFC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 21 ’25 when Weiss Jonathan G. bought 76,505 shares for $77.89 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WFC now has a Market Capitalization of 272033071104 and an Enterprise Value of 116183351296. As of this moment, Wells’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.452.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WFC is 1.08, which has changed by 0.13979876 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WFC has reached a high of $97.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.06%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WFC traded 14.69M shares on average per day over the past three months and 18442830 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.14B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.13B. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.62% stake in the company. Shares short for WFC as of 1767139200 were 38360053 with a Short Ratio of 2.61, compared to 1764288000 on 42720493. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 38360053 and a Short% of Float of 1.2200001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.7, WFC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.70. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.019235123. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.14. The current Payout Ratio is 27.16% for WFC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-07 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-07. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-08-14 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 18.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.75, with high estimates of $1.86 and low estimates of $1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.25 and $5.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.99. EPS for the following year is $7.95, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $8.39 and $6.75.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $21.95B. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.14B to a low estimate of $21.54B. The current estimate, Wells Fargo & Co’s year-ago sales were $20.15BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.18B. There is a high estimate of $22.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.95B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $87.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.7BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $92.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $94.78B and the low estimate is $88.38B.

