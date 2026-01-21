Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s Day in Review: Closing at 403.76, Down by -2.97

Ulysses Smith

Business

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $416.14 in the prior trading day, Roper Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) closed at $403.76, down -2.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.48 million shares were traded. ROP stock price reached its highest trading level at $414.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $400.2.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ROP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 135.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 0.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

On November 20, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $600. RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on October 27, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $539.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 ’25 when Conley Jason sold 6,000 shares for $445.56 per share. The transaction valued at 2,673,390 led to the insider holds 31,522 shares of the business.

Conley Jason bought 6,000 shares of ROP for $2,673,390 on Dec 01 ’25. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, BRINKLEY AMY WOODS, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,200 shares for $450.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 540,856 and bolstered with 18,184 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROP now has a Market Capitalization of 43459690496 and an Enterprise Value of 52593786880. As of this moment, Roper’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.812 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.239.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ROP is 0.93, which has changed by -0.22136778 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ROP has reached a high of $595.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $407.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.42%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 967740 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.23M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.08% stake in the company. Shares short for ROP as of 1767139200 were 2195812 with a Short Ratio of 2.13, compared to 1764288000 on 1438108. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2195812 and a Short% of Float of 2.0499999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ROP’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.3, compared to 3.38 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.007930024. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.55. The current Payout Ratio is 21.44% for ROP, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-08-29 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 17.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.18, with high estimates of $5.33 and low estimates of $4.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.98 and $19.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.93. EPS for the following year is $21.55, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $22.08 and $20.59.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $2.08B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.12B to a low estimate of $2.06B. The current estimate, Roper Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.88BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.09B. There is a high estimate of $2.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.05B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.04BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.05B and the low estimate is $8.51B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.