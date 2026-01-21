Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s Day in Review: Closing at 403.76, Down by -2.97

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $416.14 in the prior trading day, Roper Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) closed at $403.76, down -2.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.48 million shares were traded. ROP stock price reached its highest trading level at $414.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $400.2.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ROP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 135.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.53 and its Current Ratio is at 0.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

On November 20, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $600. RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on October 27, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $539.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 ’25 when Conley Jason sold 6,000 shares for $445.56 per share. The transaction valued at 2,673,390 led to the insider holds 31,522 shares of the business.

Conley Jason bought 6,000 shares of ROP for $2,673,390 on Dec 01 ’25. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, BRINKLEY AMY WOODS, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,200 shares for $450.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 540,856 and bolstered with 18,184 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROP now has a Market Capitalization of 43459690496 and an Enterprise Value of 52593786880. As of this moment, Roper’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.812 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.239.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ROP is 0.93, which has changed by -0.22136778 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ROP has reached a high of $595.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $407.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.42%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 967740 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.23M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.08% stake in the company. Shares short for ROP as of 1767139200 were 2195812 with a Short Ratio of 2.13, compared to 1764288000 on 1438108. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2195812 and a Short% of Float of 2.0499999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ROP’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.3, compared to 3.38 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.007930024. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.55. The current Payout Ratio is 21.44% for ROP, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-08-29 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 17.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.18, with high estimates of $5.33 and low estimates of $4.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.98 and $19.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.93. EPS for the following year is $21.55, with 18.0 analysts recommending between $22.08 and $20.59.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $2.08B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.12B to a low estimate of $2.06B. The current estimate, Roper Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.88BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.09B. There is a high estimate of $2.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.05B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.04BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.05B and the low estimate is $8.51B.