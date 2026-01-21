Investor’s Delight: Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) Closes Weak at 1.45, Down -7.64

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR) was $1.45 for the day, down -7.64% from the previous closing price of $1.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.99 million shares were traded. REKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of REKR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REKR now has a Market Capitalization of 197427248 and an Enterprise Value of 210452208. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.292 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.363.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for REKR is 2.15, which has changed by -0.24519229 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, REKR has reached a high of $3.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.28%.

Shares Statistics:

REKR traded an average of 3.99M shares per day over the past three months and 2454680 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 136.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.81M. Insiders hold about 3.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.63% stake in the company. Shares short for REKR as of 1767139200 were 11472506 with a Short Ratio of 2.88, compared to 1764288000 on 11289120. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11472506 and a Short% of Float of 9.379999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.93M to a low estimate of $14.2M. The current estimate, Rekor Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $13.28MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.17M. There is a high estimate of $15.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.17M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.03MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.96M and the low estimate is $53.9M.