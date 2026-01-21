Post-Trade Analysis: Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) Slides -2.94%, Closing at $1.65

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $1.7 in the prior trading day, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: LCTX) closed at $1.65, down -2.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.79 million shares were traded. LCTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.675 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LCTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on August 20, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4. On November 02, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5. On June 14, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 14, 2022, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 24 ’25 when DON M BAILEY bought 60,000 shares for $1.60 per share.

DON M BAILEY bought 80,000 shares of LCTX for $97,472 on Sep 10 ’25. On Jan 27 ’25, another insider, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,894,737 shares for $0.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,000,000 and bolstered with 49,560,992 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LCTX now has a Market Capitalization of 380040416 and an Enterprise Value of 340931424. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 31.521 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.326.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LCTX is 1.81, which has changed by 1.5 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LCTX has reached a high of $2.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.86%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1123360 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 230.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.61M. Insiders hold about 5.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.77% stake in the company. Shares short for LCTX as of 1767139200 were 24635130 with a Short Ratio of 14.57, compared to 1764288000 on 22837063. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24635130 and a Short% of Float of 18.959999.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) is currently in progress, with 6.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.0 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.96M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.68M to a low estimate of -$1.75M. The current estimate, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.87M

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LCTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.5M

