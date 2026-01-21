Daily Market Movement: Fresenius Medical Care AG ADR (FMS) Sees a -3.83% Decrease, Closing at $21.11

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Fresenius Medical Care AG ADR (NYSE: FMS) was $21.11 for the day, down -3.83% from the previous closing price of $21.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. FMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.945.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FMS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FMS now has a Market Capitalization of 12324440064 and an Enterprise Value of 16303771648. As of this moment, Fresenius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.648.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FMS is 0.88, which has changed by -0.052654266 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FMS has reached a high of $30.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.61%.

Shares Statistics:

FMS traded an average of 503.90K shares per day over the past three months and 772470 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 579.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 579.27M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.23% stake in the company. Shares short for FMS as of 1767139200 were 1755818 with a Short Ratio of 3.48, compared to 1764288000 on 758068.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.44, FMS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.81. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06560364. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.3. The current Payout Ratio is 57.49% for FMS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-23 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-05-23. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2012-12-04 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Fresenius Medical Care AG ADR (FMS) is currently being evaluated by a team of 2.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.92 and $1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.6. EPS for the following year is $2.94, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $4.63 and $2.0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.13B to a low estimate of $3.92B. The current estimate, Fresenius Medical Care AG ADR’s year-ago sales were $5.08BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.97B. There is a high estimate of $5.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.94B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.34BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.78B and the low estimate is $19.62B.