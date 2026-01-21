In the Green: Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) Closes at $116.94, Up/Down -4.28% from Previous Day

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CVLT) closed at $116.94 down -4.28% from its previous closing price of $122.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.61 million shares were traded. CVLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $120.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Commvault Systems Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.53 and its Current Ratio is at 2.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on December 30, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $162. On December 08, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $190.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 ’25 when ALLISON PICKENS bought 690 shares for $123.49 per share.

Merrill Gary sold 2,674 shares of CVLT for $330,453 on Nov 18 ’25. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 69,163 shares after completing the transaction at $123.58 per share. On Nov 19 ’25, another insider, Merrill Gary, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 1,845 shares for $122.40 each. As a result, the insider received 225,828 and left with 67,318 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVLT now has a Market Capitalization of 5199112704 and an Enterprise Value of 5002627584. As of this moment, Commvault’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 65.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.565 whereas that against EBITDA is 51.262.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CVLT is 0.59, which has changed by -0.24957001 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CVLT has reached a high of $200.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $114.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -27.57%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CVLT has traded an average of 770.52K shares per day and 594600 over the past ten days. A total of 44.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.45M. Insiders hold about 1.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.03% stake in the company. Shares short for CVLT as of 1767139200 were 1602835 with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 1764288000 on 1971127. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1602835 and a Short% of Float of 4.93.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) reflects the combined expertise of 13.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.0, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.04 and $3.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.91. EPS for the following year is $4.53, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $4.88 and $4.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $299.09M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $299.4M to a low estimate of $298.6M. The current estimate, Commvault Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $262.63MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $306.4M. There is a high estimate of $307.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $305.2M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $995.62MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.27B.