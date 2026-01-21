Trading Day Review: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $73.28

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA) closed at $73.28 in the last session, down -1.69% from day before closing price of $74.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. VOYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.72.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VOYA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

On March 28, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $79 to $71. Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on February 28, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $76 to $87.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 ’25 when Katz Michael Robert sold 20,600 shares for $75.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,545,000 led to the insider holds 40,096 shares of the business.

MICHAEL KATZ bought 20,600 shares of VOYA for $1,545,000 on Dec 12 ’25. On Nov 06 ’25, another insider, Oh Tony D, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 717 shares for $71.92 each. As a result, the insider received 51,563 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VOYA now has a Market Capitalization of 7065495552 and an Enterprise Value of 12359538688. As of this moment, Voya’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.528 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.673.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VOYA is 0.89, which has changed by 0.07113087 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VOYA has reached a high of $79.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.60%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VOYA traded on average about 774.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 822920 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 95.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.84M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.97% stake in the company. Shares short for VOYA as of 1767139200 were 1811942 with a Short Ratio of 2.34, compared to 1764288000 on 1536386. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1811942 and a Short% of Float of 2.5.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VOYA is 1.82, which was 1.8 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.024148107. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.63.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.22, with high estimates of $2.47 and low estimates of $2.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.17 and $8.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.02. EPS for the following year is $10.07, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $10.57 and $9.73.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.99B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.18B to a low estimate of $1.9B. The current estimate, Voya Financial Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.01BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.03B. There is a high estimate of $2.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.97B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VOYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.05BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.69B and the low estimate is $7.92B.

