Market Momentum: Adobe Inc (ADBE) Registers a -1.94% Decrease, Closing at $290.37

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) closed the day trading at $290.37 down -1.94% from the previous closing price of $296.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.91 million shares were traded. ADBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $295.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $288.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ADBE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.97 and its Current Ratio is at 0.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 ’25 when Forusz Jillian sold 149 shares for $337.88 per share. The transaction valued at 50,344 led to the insider holds 3,426 shares of the business.

JILLIAN FORUSZ bought 149 shares of ADBE for $50,344 on Oct 31 ’25. On May 02 ’25, another insider, Forusz Jillian, who serves as the SVP & CAO of the company, sold 462 shares for $380.58 each. As a result, the insider received 175,828 and left with 2,834 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADBE now has a Market Capitalization of 121548881920 and an Enterprise Value of 119255883776. As of this moment, Adobe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.017 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.904.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADBE is 1.51, which has changed by -0.32287568 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADBE has reached a high of $465.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $295.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.99%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ADBE traded about 4.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ADBE traded about 4749220 shares per day. A total of 413.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 408.97M. Insiders hold about 0.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.04% stake in the company. Shares short for ADBE as of 1767139200 were 12370336 with a Short Ratio of 3.06, compared to 1764288000 on 12263926. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12370336 and a Short% of Float of 2.96.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.12. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ADBE, which recently paid a dividend on 2005-03-24 with an ex-dividend date of 2005-03-24. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-05-24 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 27.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.68, with high estimates of $5.74 and low estimates of $5.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24.61 and $22.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23.46. EPS for the following year is $26.3, with 35.0 analysts recommending between $28.11 and $23.46.

Revenue Estimates

26 analysts predict $6.28B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.3B to a low estimate of $6.23B. The current estimate, Adobe Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.71BFor the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.42B. There is a high estimate of $6.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.35B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.77BBased on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.14B and the low estimate is $27.07B.