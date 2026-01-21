Stock Performance Spotlight: Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) Ends the Day at $10.52, Up by 0.19

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Mobileye Global Inc’s stock clocked out at $10.52, up 0.19% from its previous closing price of $10.5. In other words, the price has increased by $0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.0 million shares were traded. MBLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.0468 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MBLY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.61 and its Current Ratio is at 6.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On January 06, 2026, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $13. Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 05, 2026, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 ’25 when INTEL CORP sold 63,731,985 shares for $16.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,022,662,551 led to the insider holds 50,000,000 shares of the business.

Ouriel Boaz sold 67,493 shares of MBLY for $1,085,956 on May 15 ’25. The EVP of EPG Software now owns 107,853 shares after completing the transaction at $16.09 per share. On May 15 ’25, another insider, Ouriel Boaz, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 67,493 shares for $16.50 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBLY now has a Market Capitalization of 8560902144 and an Enterprise Value of 6872902144. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.546 whereas that against EBITDA is -28.237.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MBLY is 0.56, which has changed by -0.38235295 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MBLY has reached a high of $20.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.97%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MBLY traded 6.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 15855620 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 216.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.12M. Insiders hold about 74.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.28% stake in the company. Shares short for MBLY as of 1767139200 were 22510412 with a Short Ratio of 3.52, compared to 1764288000 on 24499175. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22510412 and a Short% of Float of 12.2.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $431.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $470M to a low estimate of $417M. The current estimate, Mobileye Global Inc’s year-ago sales were $490MFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $456.44M. There is a high estimate of $506M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $429.7M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MBLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.65BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $1.91B.