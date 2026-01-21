Closing Figures: Globalstar Inc (GSAT)’s Negative Finish at 59.85, Down -0.52

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $60.16 in the prior trading day, Globalstar Inc (NASDAQ: GSAT) closed at $59.85, down -0.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.9 million shares were traded. GSAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GSAT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 105.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.46 and its Current Ratio is at 2.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on December 16, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $62. On August 04, 2023, Imperial Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.79. Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on May 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $1.75 to $0.97.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 07 ’26 when JACOBS PAUL E bought 845 shares for $65.80 per share.

JACOBS PAUL E sold 845 shares of GSAT for $55,601 on Jan 07 ’26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 58,830 shares after completing the transaction at $65.80 per share. On Dec 29 ’25, another insider, Ponder L Barbee IV, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 1,260 shares for $61.42 each. As a result, the insider received 77,395 and left with 135,568 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSAT now has a Market Capitalization of 7591279104 and an Enterprise Value of 7817369088. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 29.814 whereas that against EBITDA is 77.99.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GSAT is 1.51, which has changed by 1.067354 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GSAT has reached a high of $74.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.38%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 761420 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 126.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.23M. Insiders hold about 60.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.18% stake in the company. Shares short for GSAT as of 1767139200 were 3724251 with a Short Ratio of 3.60, compared to 1764288000 on 3752031. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3724251 and a Short% of Float of 7.46.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $70.64M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.05M to a low estimate of $68.33M. The current estimate, Globalstar Inc’s year-ago sales were $61.18MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $73.78M. There is a high estimate of $79.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.92M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $273.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $269.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $271.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $250.35MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $304.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $316.23M and the low estimate is $290.2M.