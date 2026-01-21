Carnival Corp’s Market Journey: Closing Weak at 28.02, Down -3.11

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) was $28.02 for the day, down -3.11% from the previous closing price of $28.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19.55 million shares were traded. CCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.6899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CCL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.28 and its Current Ratio is at 0.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on November 18, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37. On July 22, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36. Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 ’25 when BAND SIR JONATHON sold 12,500 shares for $29.75 per share. The transaction valued at 371,912 led to the insider holds 64,406 shares of the business.

BAND SIR JONATHON bought 12,500 shares of CCL for $363,375 on Aug 05 ’25. On May 15 ’25, another insider, Bernstein David, who serves as the CFO & CAO of the company, sold 105,010 shares for $22.84 each. As a result, the insider received 2,398,533 and left with 140,053 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCL now has a Market Capitalization of 36777402368 and an Enterprise Value of 62827241472. As of this moment, Carnival’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.684.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CCL is 2.49, which has changed by 0.14534652 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CCL has reached a high of $32.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.27%.

Shares Statistics:

CCL traded an average of 21.15M shares per day over the past three months and 19267990 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.07B. Insiders hold about 18.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.67% stake in the company. Shares short for CCL as of 1767139200 were 40608118 with a Short Ratio of 1.92, compared to 1764288000 on 57414477. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 40608118 and a Short% of Float of 3.7600000000000002.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.21. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CCL, which recently paid a dividend on 2020-02-20 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-02-13. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-06-15 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $2.83, with 26.0 analysts recommending between $3.03 and $2.66.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.21B to a low estimate of $6.01B. The current estimate, Carnival Corp’s year-ago sales were $5.81BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.67B. There is a high estimate of $6.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.58B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.62BBased on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.03B and the low estimate is $28.31B.