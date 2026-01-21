Ratios in Focus: Analyzing CRH Plc (CRH)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, CRH Plc (NYSE: CRH) closed at $120.86 down -1.72% from its previous closing price of $122.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.59 million shares were traded. CRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CRH Plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.02 and its Current Ratio is at 1.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 ’25 when Lake Randy sold 40,000 shares for $110.91 per share. The transaction valued at 4,436,392 led to the insider holds 50,224 shares of the business.

ORiordain Padraig bought 1,492 shares of CRH for $147,941 on May 13 ’25. The Group General Counsel now owns 1,492 shares after completing the transaction at $99.16 per share. On Mar 03 ’25, another insider, Mintern Denis James, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,097 shares for $102.93 each. As a result, the insider received 421,693 and left with 35,757 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRH now has a Market Capitalization of 80810033152 and an Enterprise Value of 98784903168. As of this moment, CRH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.677 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.543.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRH is 1.19, which has changed by 0.22565532 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRH has reached a high of $131.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.12%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRH has traded an average of 7.38M shares per day and 5526830 over the past ten days. A total of 670.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 667.65M. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.19% stake in the company. Shares short for CRH as of 1767139200 were 19148419 with a Short Ratio of 2.59, compared to 1764288000 on 11221350. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19148419 and a Short% of Float of 2.87.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CRH is 1.48, from 1.46 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.011872815. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.29. The current Payout Ratio is 28.26% for CRH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-05-23 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-21. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-08-24 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 9.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of CRH Plc (CRH) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.77 and $5.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.57. EPS for the following year is $6.07, with 21.0 analysts recommending between $6.4 and $5.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.48B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.86B to a low estimate of $9.2B. The current estimate, CRH Plc’s year-ago sales were $8.87BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.09B. There is a high estimate of $7.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.99B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.57BBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $39.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.36B and the low estimate is $38.41B.