Deeper Dive: Understanding Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Travel+Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) closed at $69.88 in the last session, down -3.49% from day before closing price of $72.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. TNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.48.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TNL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.53 and its Current Ratio is at 4.84.

On November 18, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $74. Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on July 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $72.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 24 ’25 when RICHARDS GEOFFREY sold 62,525 shares for $65.17 per share. The transaction valued at 4,075,036 led to the insider holds 39,604 shares of the business.

HERRERA GEORGE sold 559 shares of TNL for $38,112 on Nov 25 ’25. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $68.18 per share. On Nov 25 ’25, another insider, George Herrera, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 559 shares for $68.18 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNL now has a Market Capitalization of 4542718464 and an Enterprise Value of 9972276224. As of this moment, Travel+Leisure’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.514 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.983.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TNL is 1.40, which has changed by 0.36211443 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TNL has reached a high of $76.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.10%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TNL traded on average about 628.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 569870 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.61M. Insiders hold about 4.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.07% stake in the company. Shares short for TNL as of 1767139200 were 2934505 with a Short Ratio of 4.67, compared to 1764288000 on 2896738. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2934505 and a Short% of Float of 6.4899996.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TNL is 2.24, which was 2.18 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.030106338. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.58. The current Payout Ratio is 37.41% for TNL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-06-01 when the company split stock in a 2215:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) involves the perspectives of 10.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.52 and $6.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.37. EPS for the following year is $7.31, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $8.07 and $6.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $977M. The current estimate, Travel+Leisure Co’s year-ago sales were $971MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $968.61M. There is a high estimate of $990.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $932M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.86BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.24B and the low estimate is $4.1B.