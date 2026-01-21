Financial Health Check: Examining Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)’s Key Ratios

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) closed the day trading at $5.86 down -7.42% from the previous closing price of $6.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.76 million shares were traded. PTON stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.86.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PTON, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90.

On October 02, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $9. Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when Kirol Charles Peter sold 22,520 shares for $6.47 per share. The transaction valued at 145,650 led to the insider holds 81,001 shares of the business.

CHARLES P KIROL bought 22,520 shares of PTON for $145,650 on Jan 16 ’26. On Jan 13 ’26, another insider, Baig Saqib, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $6.87 each. As a result, the insider received 68,680 and left with 170,665 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTON now has a Market Capitalization of 2448345856 and an Enterprise Value of 3307345920. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.347 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.064.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PTON is 2.42, which has changed by -0.24191618 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PTON has reached a high of $10.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -15.99%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PTON traded about 9.39M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PTON traded about 11133170 shares per day. A total of 401.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 391.13M. Insiders hold about 6.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.06% stake in the company. Shares short for PTON as of 1767139200 were 66109947 with a Short Ratio of 7.04, compared to 1764288000 on 66558415. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 66109947 and a Short% of Float of 16.620001000000002.

Earnings Estimates

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) is currently under the scrutiny of 13.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $0.59 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $675.04M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $687.8M to a low estimate of $665M. The current estimate, Peloton Interactive Inc’s year-ago sales were $673.9MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $639.74M. There is a high estimate of $667.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $622M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.49BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.64B and the low estimate is $2.41B.