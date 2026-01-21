Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Prudential Financial Inc’s stock clocked out at $108.35, down -2.99% from its previous closing price of $111.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.46 million shares were traded. PRU stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.8941 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.19.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’25 when Feeney Caroline sold 6,555 shares for $116.28 per share. The transaction valued at 762,215 led to the insider holds 22,523 shares of the business.

Feeney Caroline bought 6,662 shares of PRU for $774,657 on Dec 11 ’25. On Dec 02 ’25, another insider, SCHMIDT TIMOTHY L, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $107.69 each. As a result, the insider received 861,520 and left with 11,535 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRU now has a Market Capitalization of 38133018624 and an Enterprise Value of 54129500160. As of this moment, Prudential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.4.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRU is 0.96, which has changed by -0.04823178 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRU has reached a high of $123.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $90.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.25%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRU traded 1.65M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1803710 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 349.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 349.28M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.58% stake in the company. Shares short for PRU as of 1767139200 were 7686481 with a Short Ratio of 4.65, compared to 1764288000 on 7574838. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7686481 and a Short% of Float of 2.5.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.35, PRU has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04790044. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.73.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) is currently in the spotlight, with 15.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.57, with high estimates of $3.8 and low estimates of $3.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.59 and $14.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.5. EPS for the following year is $14.94, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $15.31 and $14.65.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $14.48B. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.62B to a low estimate of $13.27B. The current estimate, Prudential Financial Inc’s year-ago sales were $13.01BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.86B. There is a high estimate of $16.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.6B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $56.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $68.05BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.65B and the low estimate is $54.25B.