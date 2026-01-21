Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Ocugen Inc (OCGN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $1.69 in the prior trading day, Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) closed at $1.67, down -1.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.0 million shares were traded. OCGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OCGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.85 and its Current Ratio is at 1.85. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 15, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4. On March 01, 2023, Chardan Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $3.50. On August 23, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on August 23, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 09 ’25 when MARNA C. WHITTINGTON bought 112,205 shares for $1.10 per share.

PRABHAVATHI FERNANDES bought 146,705 shares of OCGN for $171,029 on Jun 11 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCGN now has a Market Capitalization of 521574592 and an Enterprise Value of 521973600. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 97.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 147.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 97.202 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.077.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OCGN is 3.50, which has changed by 1.2354498 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OCGN has reached a high of $1.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.21%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7770070 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 312.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 303.83M. Insiders hold about 2.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.38% stake in the company. Shares short for OCGN as of 1767139200 were 46392427 with a Short Ratio of 11.21, compared to 1764288000 on 59490622. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 46392427 and a Short% of Float of 15.079999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 4.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Ocugen Inc (OCGN) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.05M