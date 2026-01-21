Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH)

The closing price of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) was $13.3 for the day, down -8.02% from the previous closing price of $14.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.31 million shares were traded. EH stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.3902 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.17 and its Current Ratio is at 2.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

On August 21, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $26. On May 14, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on May 14, 2025, with a $26 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EH now has a Market Capitalization of 957398592 and an Enterprise Value of 1347309184. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.133 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.466.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EH is 0.91, which has changed by -0.08190477 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EH has reached a high of $29.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -19.78%.

Shares Statistics:

EH traded an average of 1.00M shares per day over the past three months and 876850 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.46M. Insiders hold about 1.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.96% stake in the company. Shares short for EH as of 1767139200 were 6279189 with a Short Ratio of 6.26, compared to 1764288000 on 6029770. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6279189 and a Short% of Float of 12.1800005.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) is a result of the insights provided by 2.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.65, with high estimates of -$0.65 and low estimates of -$0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is $2.25, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $3.58 and $0.91.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $216.84M to a low estimate of $179.98M. The current estimate, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR’s year-ago sales were $164.28MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $113.2M. There is a high estimate of $113.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $113.2M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $542M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $452.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $499.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $456.15MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $909.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $706.32M.

