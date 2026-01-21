Balance Sheet Insights: MongoDB Inc (MDB)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) closed at $384.82 down -3.74% from its previous closing price of $399.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.5 million shares were traded. MDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $400.915 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $380.39.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MongoDB Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.03 and its Current Ratio is at 5.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on January 06, 2026, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $500 from $480 previously. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $360 to $475.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 14 ’26 when MERRIMAN DWIGHT A sold 10,000 shares for $407.70 per share. The transaction valued at 4,077,038 led to the insider holds 1,031,316 shares of the business.

MERRIMAN DWIGHT A sold 6,000 shares of MDB for $2,506,380 on Jan 13 ’26. The Director now owns 490,896 shares after completing the transaction at $417.73 per share. On Jan 15 ’26, another insider, MERRIMAN DWIGHT A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,139 shares for $388.31 each. As a result, the insider received 442,285 and left with 81,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDB now has a Market Capitalization of 31321178112 and an Enterprise Value of 29081751552. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.551 whereas that against EBITDA is -221.095.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MDB is 1.39, which has changed by 0.5334101 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MDB has reached a high of $444.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $140.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.05%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MDB has traded an average of 1.74M shares per day and 1604810 over the past ten days. A total of 81.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.63M. Insiders hold about 3.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.13% stake in the company. Shares short for MDB as of 1767139200 were 3367367 with a Short Ratio of 1.94, compared to 1764288000 on 3500432. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3367367 and a Short% of Float of 4.2600001999999995.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 34.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of MongoDB Inc (MDB) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.92 and $4.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.8. EPS for the following year is $5.56, with 42.0 analysts recommending between $6.93 and $4.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 33 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $669.39M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $690.3M to a low estimate of $667M. The current estimate, MongoDB Inc’s year-ago sales were $548.4MFor the next quarter, 33 analysts are estimating revenue of $662.01M. There is a high estimate of $697.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $645.4M.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.01BBased on 40 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.02B and the low estimate is $2.73B.