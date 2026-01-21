Financial Metrics Unveiled: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) closed at $28.73 in the last session, down -5.40% from day before closing price of $30.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.29 million shares were traded. RVLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.405 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.6.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RVLV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.62 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

On March 14, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $30. KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on January 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $37.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 07 ’26 when Mente Michael sold 72,337 shares for $31.16 per share. The transaction valued at 2,254,021 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Mente Michael sold 68,995 shares of RVLV for $2,117,079 on Jan 09 ’26. The CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $30.68 per share. On Jan 08 ’26, another insider, Mente Michael, who serves as the CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 52,864 shares for $31.32 each. As a result, the insider received 1,655,700 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVLV now has a Market Capitalization of 2049432448 and an Enterprise Value of 1769296512. As of this moment, Revolve’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.481 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.774.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RVLV is 1.80, which has changed by -0.026914477 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RVLV has reached a high of $33.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.14%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RVLV traded on average about 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 858340 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.16M. Insiders hold about 43.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.92% stake in the company. Shares short for RVLV as of 1767139200 were 5298920 with a Short Ratio of 5.02, compared to 1764288000 on 6356292. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5298920 and a Short% of Float of 18.090001.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) is currently attracting attention from 7.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $305.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $311.18M to a low estimate of $299.2M. The current estimate, Revolve Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $293.73MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $315.19M. There is a high estimate of $321M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $310.25M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.13BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.25B.