Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down ClearPoint Neuro Inc (CLPT)’s Financial Health

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

ClearPoint Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: CLPT) closed the day trading at $13.9 down -5.12% from the previous closing price of $14.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. CLPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.6.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CLPT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.56 and its Current Ratio is at 6.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 ’26 when BURNETT JOSEPH sold 20,000 shares for $16.12 per share. The transaction valued at 322,400 led to the insider holds 11,565 shares of the business.

JOSEPH M BURNETT bought 20,000 shares of CLPT for $306,200 on Jan 09 ’26. On Nov 12 ’25, another insider, PTC Therapeutics, Inc., who serves as the Affiliate of director of the company, bought 894,578 shares for $16.53 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLPT now has a Market Capitalization of 413501472 and an Enterprise Value of 392607968. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.436 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.877.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLPT is 1.02, which has changed by -0.18247765 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLPT has reached a high of $30.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.21%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CLPT traded about 790.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CLPT traded about 812750 shares per day. A total of 28.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.80M. Insiders hold about 13.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.95% stake in the company. Shares short for CLPT as of 1767139200 were 3043137 with a Short Ratio of 3.85, compared to 1764288000 on 2555169. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3043137 and a Short% of Float of 10.58.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of ClearPoint Neuro Inc (CLPT) is underway, with the input of 2.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $10.4M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.4M to a low estimate of $10.4M. The current estimate, ClearPoint Neuro Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.77MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.2M. There is a high estimate of $12.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.7M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.39MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57M and the low estimate is $54M.