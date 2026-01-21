Analytical Overview: Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Solaredge Technologies Inc’s stock clocked out at $32.49, down -4.19% from its previous closing price of $33.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.48 million shares were traded. SEDG stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.73.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SEDG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

On January 09, 2026, TD Cowen Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $38. Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on December 16, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $33.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when Lando Zvi bought 6,721 shares for $24.42 per share.

AVERY MORE bought 30,000 shares of SEDG for $411,000 on Mar 04 ’25. The Chairman of the Board now owns 274,478 shares after completing the transaction at $13.70 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEDG now has a Market Capitalization of 1942903808 and an Enterprise Value of 1860130688. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.685.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SEDG is 1.66, which has changed by 1.5984674 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SEDG has reached a high of $48.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.58%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SEDG traded 3.59M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2977790 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.32M. Insiders hold about 2.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.63% stake in the company. Shares short for SEDG as of 1767139200 were 11664211 with a Short Ratio of 3.25, compared to 1764288000 on 11677869. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11664211 and a Short% of Float of 23.05.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) reflects the collective analysis of 20.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.24 and -$3.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.6. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $1.96 and -$1.19.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 19 analysts expect revenue to total $331.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $350M to a low estimate of $321.8M. The current estimate, Solaredge Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $196.22MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $294.62M. There is a high estimate of $317M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $222M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEDG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $901.46MBased on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1B.