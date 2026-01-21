Stock Market Recap: Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) Concludes at 35.91, a -0.86 Surge/Decline

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $36.22 in the prior trading day, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRMY) closed at $35.91, down -0.86%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. HRMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.025 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HRMY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.72 and its Current Ratio is at 3.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Kapadia Sandip sold 20,961 shares for $35.92 per share. The transaction valued at 752,833 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

SANDIP KAPADIA bought 20,961 shares of HRMY for $755,434 on Jan 15 ’26. On Dec 12 ’25, another insider, Dayno Jeffrey M., who serves as the PRESIDENT, CEO of the company, sold 25,933 shares for $40.11 each. As a result, the insider received 1,040,103 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HRMY now has a Market Capitalization of 2068285312 and an Enterprise Value of 1565438208. As of this moment, Harmony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.895 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.274.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HRMY is 0.84, which has changed by -0.063114345 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HRMY has reached a high of $40.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.48%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 790.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 754810 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.95M. Insiders hold about 15.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.34% stake in the company. Shares short for HRMY as of 1767139200 were 4354263 with a Short Ratio of 5.51, compared to 1764288000 on 4412922. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4354263 and a Short% of Float of 16.520001.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) is currently being evaluated by 4.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.23 and $3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.04. EPS for the following year is $5.61, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $6.97 and $4.45.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $239.71M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $243.4M to a low estimate of $231.7M. The current estimate, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $201.27MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $221.7M. There is a high estimate of $224.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $218.2M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $868.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $856.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $864.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $714.73MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $965.25M.