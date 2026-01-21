Upward Trajectory: Sunrun Inc (RUN) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $16.79

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) was $16.79 for the day, down -7.90% from the previous closing price of $18.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.52 million shares were traded. RUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.735 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.5.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RUN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.06 and its Current Ratio is at 1.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.81.

On November 10, 2025, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $27. TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 ’26 when Barak Maria sold 1,630 shares for $18.55 per share. The transaction valued at 30,236 led to the insider holds 85,643 shares of the business.

Barak Maria bought 1,630 shares of RUN for $30,236 on Jan 09 ’26. On Jan 06 ’26, another insider, Dickson Paul S., who serves as the Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 6,119 shares for $17.80 each. As a result, the insider received 108,905 and left with 639,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RUN now has a Market Capitalization of 3895982336 and an Enterprise Value of 19578316800. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.451 whereas that against EBITDA is 56.599.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RUN is 2.36, which has changed by 1.1548464 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RUN has reached a high of $22.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.92%.

Shares Statistics:

RUN traded an average of 7.19M shares per day over the past three months and 6738680 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 231.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.73M. Insiders hold about 3.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.37% stake in the company. Shares short for RUN as of 1767139200 were 59639076 with a Short Ratio of 8.29, compared to 1764288000 on 54844704. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 59639076 and a Short% of Float of 32.24.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Sunrun Inc (RUN) is the result of assessments by 7.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.0, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.93 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.39. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $2.35 and -$1.19.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $691M to a low estimate of $510M. The current estimate, Sunrun Inc’s year-ago sales were $518.49MFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $577.16M. There is a high estimate of $659.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $492.11M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.04BBased on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.99B and the low estimate is $2.09B.