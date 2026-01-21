Market Update: Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $5.43

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR) closed at $5.43 down -4.74% from its previous closing price of $5.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.32 million shares were traded. CRSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.605 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.41.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Corsair Gaming Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 1.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on October 08, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12. On October 02, 2025, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 ’25 when La Thi L bought 50,000 shares for $6.10 per share. The transaction valued at 305,000 led to the insider holds 480,726 shares of the business.

Szteinbaum Samuel R. bought 100,000 shares of CRSR for $658,770 on Nov 07 ’25. The Director now owns 420,267 shares after completing the transaction at $6.59 per share. On Nov 10 ’25, another insider, Kim Sarah Mears, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,263 shares for $6.42 each. As a result, the insider received 33,788 and left with 21,312 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRSR now has a Market Capitalization of 578703360 and an Enterprise Value of 710890368. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.491 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.382.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRSR is 1.55, which has changed by -0.36170214 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRSR has reached a high of $13.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -30.96%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRSR has traded an average of 1.03M shares per day and 1235950 over the past ten days. A total of 106.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.19M. Insiders hold about 56.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.71% stake in the company. Shares short for CRSR as of 1767139200 were 3720198 with a Short Ratio of 3.63, compared to 1764288000 on 3927449. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3720198 and a Short% of Float of 7.9399999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 8.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Corsair Gaming Inc (CRSR).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.65, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $422.66M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $439.43M to a low estimate of $409.4M. The current estimate, Corsair Gaming Inc’s year-ago sales were $413.62MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $390.73M. There is a high estimate of $401.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $374.67M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.62B and the low estimate is $1.53B.