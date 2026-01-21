Gaining Ground: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (BR) Closes Lower at 209.28, Down -4.28

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (NYSE: BR) closed at $209.28 in the last session, down -4.28% from day before closing price of $218.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.96 million shares were traded. BR stock price reached its highest trading level at $217.985 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $208.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 83.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.93 and its Current Ratio is at 0.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on May 06, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $300. On November 21, 2024, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $250.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on November 21, 2024, with a $250 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 ’25 when Carey Thomas P sold 10,214 shares for $229.26 per share. The transaction valued at 2,341,618 led to the insider holds 6,026 shares of the business.

THOMAS PATRICK CAREY bought 10,214 shares of BR for $2,341,618 on Dec 03 ’25. On Nov 18 ’25, another insider, CHRISTOPHER J PERRY, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 3,984 shares for $226.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BR now has a Market Capitalization of 24428742656 and an Enterprise Value of 27617243136. As of this moment, Broadridge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.914 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.838.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BR is 0.98, which has changed by -0.06941903 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BR has reached a high of $271.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $212.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.74%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BR traded on average about 692.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 685380 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 116.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.14M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.04% stake in the company. Shares short for BR as of 1767139200 were 2093104 with a Short Ratio of 3.02, compared to 1764288000 on 2200601. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2093104 and a Short% of Float of 2.0499999.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BR is 3.71, which was 3.615 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016534029. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.58.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (BR) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 8.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.71, with high estimates of $2.8 and low estimates of $2.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.52 and $9.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.45. EPS for the following year is $10.27, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $10.53 and $10.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.61B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.63B to a low estimate of $1.57B. The current estimate, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.59BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.92B. There is a high estimate of $1.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.9B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.89BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.72B and the low estimate is $7.57B.