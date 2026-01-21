Market Resilience: MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) Finishes Weak at 1.21, Down -3.97

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ: MXCT) closed the day trading at $1.21 down -3.97% from the previous closing price of $1.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.0 million shares were traded. MXCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.265 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MXCT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.27 and its Current Ratio is at 7.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 25 ’25 when Hemrajani Rekha sold 10,684 shares for $2.09 per share. The transaction valued at 22,378 led to the insider holds 39,893 shares of the business.

Swirsky Douglas J bought 50,000 shares of MXCT for $64,500 on Aug 13 ’25. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 161,811 shares after completing the transaction at $1.29 per share. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Masoud Maher, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 75,000 shares for $1.37 each. As a result, the insider paid 102,915 and bolstered with 175,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MXCT now has a Market Capitalization of 129075552 and an Enterprise Value of 41508552. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.206 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.898.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MXCT is 1.22, which has changed by -0.7509881 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MXCT has reached a high of $5.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.43%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MXCT traded about 911.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MXCT traded about 632370 shares per day. A total of 106.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.66M. Insiders hold about 7.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.23% stake in the company. Shares short for MXCT as of 1767139200 were 2377401 with a Short Ratio of 2.61, compared to 1764288000 on 2821323. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2377401 and a Short% of Float of 2.2399999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

MaxCyte Inc (MXCT) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 3.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $9.4M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.4M to a low estimate of $8.5M. The current estimate, MaxCyte Inc’s year-ago sales were $8.69MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.9M. There is a high estimate of $9.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.83M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MXCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.63MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $39.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.9M and the low estimate is $37.5M.