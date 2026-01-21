Market Watch: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)’s Noteworthy Gain%, Closing at $4.16

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, AbCellera Biologics Inc’s stock clocked out at $4.16, up 0.97% from its previous closing price of $4.12. In other words, the price has increased by $0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.86 million shares were traded. ABCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.215 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ABCL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABCL now has a Market Capitalization of 1245233664 and an Enterprise Value of 891779776. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 25.245 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.833.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABCL is 0.81, which has changed by 0.16713881 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABCL has reached a high of $6.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.52%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ABCL traded 4.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5406480 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 299.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 229.85M. Insiders hold about 23.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.87% stake in the company. Shares short for ABCL as of 1767139200 were 48266214 with a Short Ratio of 11.11, compared to 1764288000 on 50842609. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 48266214 and a Short% of Float of 20.91.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $6.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.28M to a low estimate of $3.95M. The current estimate, AbCellera Biologics Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.1MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.43M. There is a high estimate of $33.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.58M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.83MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $176.87M and the low estimate is $29.04M.