Closing Strong: Ernexa Therapeutics Inc (ERNA) Ends at $1.22, Up 0.83 from Last Close

After finishing at $1.21 in the prior trading day, Ernexa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ERNA) closed at $1.22, up 0.83%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.58 million shares were traded. ERNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ERNA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.58 and its Current Ratio is at 1.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 ’25 when Cherington Charles bought 21,241,163 shares for $0.10 per share. The transaction valued at 2,221,826 led to the insider holds 41,659,743 shares of the business.

Cherington Charles bought 3,768,397 shares of ERNA for $394,174 on Apr 02 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 20,401,602 shares after completing the transaction at $0.10 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ERNA now has a Market Capitalization of 9575646 and an Enterprise Value of 7081644. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7081.645 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.719.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ERNA is 6.47, which has changed by -0.87395835 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ERNA has reached a high of $11.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.17%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 335300 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 7.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.49M. Insiders hold about 68.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.59% stake in the company. Shares short for ERNA as of 1767139200 were 105975 with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1764288000 on 127901. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 105975 and a Short% of Float of 1.6500000000000001.