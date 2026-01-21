Market Recap: Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $3.4

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) was $3.4 for the day, down -3.95% from the previous closing price of $3.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.67 million shares were traded. RPAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RPAY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.81 and its Current Ratio is at 0.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on February 13, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10. On December 05, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $9. On October 20, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on October 20, 2023, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when THORNBURGH RICHARD E sold 4,500 shares for $3.50 per share. The transaction valued at 15,750 led to the insider holds 131,456 shares of the business.

Moore Jacob Hamilton sold 26,385 shares of RPAY for $155,408 on Sep 12 ’25. The Executive Vice President now owns 193,532 shares after completing the transaction at $5.89 per share. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, Moore Jacob Hamilton, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 26,385 shares for $5.83 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RPAY now has a Market Capitalization of 310543808 and an Enterprise Value of 623765824. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.019 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.952.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RPAY is 1.61, which has changed by -0.5216216 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RPAY has reached a high of $7.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.64%.

Shares Statistics:

RPAY traded an average of 1.24M shares per day over the past three months and 616320 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.66M. Insiders hold about 20.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.19% stake in the company. Shares short for RPAY as of 1767139200 were 5412354 with a Short Ratio of 4.38, compared to 1764288000 on 5178885. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5412354 and a Short% of Float of 7.71.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) is currently in progress, with 7.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and $0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.0 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $78.1M to a low estimate of $75.9M. The current estimate, Repay Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $78.27MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.17M. There is a high estimate of $83.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80.43M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $308.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $306.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $307.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $313.04MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $329.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $343.17M and the low estimate is $318.9M.