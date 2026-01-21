Daily Progress: Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Drop -7.13%, Closing at $9.25

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE: HPP) closed at $9.25 down -7.13% from its previous closing price of $9.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.39 million shares were traded. HPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.135.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.72 and its Current Ratio is at 5.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

On October 01, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.50. On June 16, 2025, Odeon started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.Odeon initiated its Buy rating on June 16, 2025, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 ’25 when GLASER JONATHAN M bought 448,430 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 999,999 led to the insider holds 668,699 shares of the business.

HARRIS ROBERT L II bought 44,843 shares of HPP for $100,000 on Jun 12 ’25. The Director now owns 174,731 shares after completing the transaction at $2.23 per share. On Jun 12 ’25, another insider, ANTENUCCI TED R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 89,686 shares for $2.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 200,000 and bolstered with 254,934 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPP now has a Market Capitalization of 4098934784 and an Enterprise Value of 4944593408. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.326 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.96.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HPP is 1.53, which has changed by -0.5468608 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HPP has reached a high of $24.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -42.94%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HPP has traded an average of 1.15M shares per day and 1325100 over the past ten days. A total of 54.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.43M. Insiders hold about 1.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.19% stake in the company. Shares short for HPP as of 1767139200 were 6289160 with a Short Ratio of 5.49, compared to 1764288000 on 5284649. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6289160 and a Short% of Float of 12.370000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) is currently being evaluated by a team of 2.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.83, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.62 and -$7.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.09. EPS for the following year is -$3.32, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$2.88 and -$3.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $162.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $185.3M to a low estimate of $145.28M. The current estimate, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc’s year-ago sales were $209.67MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $170.96M. There is a high estimate of $185.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $156.11M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $760.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $602.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $671.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $842.08MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $670.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $768.6M and the low estimate is $595.28M.

