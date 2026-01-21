Market Highlights: General Motors Company (GM) Ends on a Low Note at 77.81

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) closed at $77.81 in the last session, down -3.72% from day before closing price of $80.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.99 million shares were traded. GM stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.35.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.06 and its Current Ratio is at 1.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

On December 08, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $90. UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $81.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’25 when Hatto Christopher sold 7,724 shares for $72.00 per share. The transaction valued at 556,128 led to the insider holds 12,007 shares of the business.

CHRISTOPHER HATTO bought 7,724 shares of GM for $550,103 on Nov 12 ’25. On Oct 28 ’25, another insider, Hatto Christopher, who serves as the Vice President & CAO of the company, sold 15,697 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,098,790 and left with 12,007 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GM now has a Market Capitalization of 74081173504 and an Enterprise Value of 186394935296. As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.994 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.869.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GM is 1.36, which has changed by 0.53184235 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GM has reached a high of $85.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.70%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GM traded on average about 9.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8579050 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 933.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 931.38M. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.66% stake in the company. Shares short for GM as of 1767139200 were 23484370 with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 1764288000 on 18893056. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23484370 and a Short% of Float of 2.87.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GM is 0.57, which was 0.54 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.006681515. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.06.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of General Motors Company (GM) reflects the combined expertise of 20.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.6, with high estimates of $3.22 and low estimates of $1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.31 and $9.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.37. EPS for the following year is $11.84, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $15.12 and $9.33.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $45.7B. It ranges from a high estimate of $47.77B to a low estimate of $44.18B. The current estimate, General Motors Company’s year-ago sales were $47.7BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.5B. There is a high estimate of $45.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.2B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $188.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $183.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $185.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $187.44BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $187B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $193.28B and the low estimate is $181.43B.