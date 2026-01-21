Ratio Revelations: Vital Farms Inc (VITL)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ: VITL) closed the day trading at $27.46 down -6.12% from the previous closing price of $29.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.07 million shares were traded. VITL stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.7493 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VITL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.15 and its Current Ratio is at 2.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 05, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45. On November 13, 2025, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 08, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when OHAYER MATTHEW sold 25,000 shares for $30.85 per share. The transaction valued at 771,263 led to the insider holds 6,361,190 shares of the business.

OHAYER MATTHEW sold 5,000 shares of VITL for $176,250 on Dec 15 ’25. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRPERSON now owns 6,386,190 shares after completing the transaction at $35.25 per share. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, Diez-Canseco Russell, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 16,734 shares for $35.05 each. As a result, the insider received 586,527 and left with 649,684 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VITL now has a Market Capitalization of 1229508224 and an Enterprise Value of 1140736256. As of this moment, Vital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.602 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.24.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VITL is 1.10, which has changed by -0.3410678 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VITL has reached a high of $53.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.97%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VITL traded about 1.71M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VITL traded about 1139060 shares per day. A total of 44.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.24M. Insiders hold about 21.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.17% stake in the company. Shares short for VITL as of 1767139200 were 10021240 with a Short Ratio of 5.86, compared to 1764288000 on 8779676. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10021240 and a Short% of Float of 35.650003000000005.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.48. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $1.93 and $1.61.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $213.23M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $216M to a low estimate of $209.1M. The current estimate, Vital Farms Inc’s year-ago sales were $165.99MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $218.85M. There is a high estimate of $224.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210.6M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VITL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $761.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $755M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $759.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $606.31MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $939.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $947.3M and the low estimate is $930M.