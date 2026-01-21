Financial Analysis: Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Axcelis Technologies Inc’s stock clocked out at $88.16, down -5.33% from its previous closing price of $93.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. ACLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.045.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACLS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.32 and its Current Ratio is at 4.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

On October 02, 2025, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $105. B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 21, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 ’25 when Titinger Jorge sold 2,000 shares for $86.05 per share. The transaction valued at 172,100 led to the insider holds 7,477 shares of the business.

JORGE TITINGER bought 2,000 shares of ACLS for $172,100 on Dec 17 ’25. On Dec 11 ’25, another insider, Blumenstock Gerald M, who serves as the EVP, Research, Dev. & Eng. of the company, sold 3,034 shares for $89.46 each. As a result, the insider received 271,422 and left with 18,661 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACLS now has a Market Capitalization of 2732883712 and an Enterprise Value of 2355976448. As of this moment, Axcelis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.762 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.887.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACLS is 1.77, which has changed by 0.31935394 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACLS has reached a high of $102.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.09%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACLS traded 556.99K shares on average per day over the past three months and 626790 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.27M. Insiders hold about 1.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ACLS as of 1767139200 were 4011398 with a Short Ratio of 7.20, compared to 1764288000 on 4071565. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4011398 and a Short% of Float of 19.25.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.5 and $4.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.5. EPS for the following year is $4.49, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $4.99 and $3.95.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $215.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $215.55M to a low estimate of $214.68M. The current estimate, Axcelis Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $252.42MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $208.92M. There is a high estimate of $215.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $183.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $816.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $815.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $815.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $870.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $892.1M and the low estimate is $850M.