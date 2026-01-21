Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) Through its Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $2.04 in the prior trading day, Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) closed at $1.99, down -2.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.85 million shares were traded. SAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.965.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SAVA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.27 and its Current Ratio is at 2.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 24 ’25 when Anderson Robert Eugene Jr bought 8,600 shares for $2.90 per share. The transaction valued at 24,940 led to the insider holds 8,600 shares of the business.

Barry Richard bought 150,000 shares of SAVA for $414,000 on Nov 20 ’25. The President & CEO now owns 938,060 shares after completing the transaction at $2.76 per share. On Nov 19 ’25, another insider, Barry Richard, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 73,385 shares for $2.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 201,809 and bolstered with 788,060 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAVA now has a Market Capitalization of 96132712 and an Enterprise Value of -9947287.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SAVA is -0.63, which has changed by -0.2123552 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SAVA has reached a high of $4.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.91%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 733190 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.65M. Insiders hold about 11.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.47% stake in the company. Shares short for SAVA as of 1767139200 were 7218986 with a Short Ratio of 6.37, compared to 1764288000 on 7231168. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7218986 and a Short% of Float of 15.100000999999999.