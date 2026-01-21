Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) Through its Ratios

Kiel Thompson

Business

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $2.04 in the prior trading day, Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) closed at $1.99, down -2.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.85 million shares were traded. SAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.965.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SAVA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.27 and its Current Ratio is at 2.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 24 ’25 when Anderson Robert Eugene Jr bought 8,600 shares for $2.90 per share. The transaction valued at 24,940 led to the insider holds 8,600 shares of the business.

Barry Richard bought 150,000 shares of SAVA for $414,000 on Nov 20 ’25. The President & CEO now owns 938,060 shares after completing the transaction at $2.76 per share. On Nov 19 ’25, another insider, Barry Richard, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 73,385 shares for $2.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 201,809 and bolstered with 788,060 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAVA now has a Market Capitalization of 96132712 and an Enterprise Value of -9947287.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SAVA is -0.63, which has changed by -0.2123552 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SAVA has reached a high of $4.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.91%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 733190 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.65M. Insiders hold about 11.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.47% stake in the company. Shares short for SAVA as of 1767139200 were 7218986 with a Short Ratio of 6.37, compared to 1764288000 on 7231168. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7218986 and a Short% of Float of 15.100000999999999.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.