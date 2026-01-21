Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) was $1.15 for the day, down -4.17% from the previous closing price of $1.2. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. CDLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.195 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.12.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CDLX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.14 and its Current Ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on October 11, 2024, initiated with a In-line rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4. On August 16, 2024, Northland Capital Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $5. BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on August 15, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 ’26 when Lynton Nicholas Hollmeyer sold 6,253 shares for $1.17 per share. The transaction valued at 7,316 led to the insider holds 122,862 shares of the business.

Gupta Amit sold 5,807 shares of CDLX for $6,794 on Jan 05 ’26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 506,852 shares after completing the transaction at $1.17 per share. On Jan 05 ’26, another insider, DeSieno Alexis, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 8,607 shares for $1.17 each. As a result, the insider received 10,070 and left with 201,159 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDLX now has a Market Capitalization of 62165028 and an Enterprise Value of 239637024. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.954 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.646.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CDLX is 1.05, which has changed by -0.6541787 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CDLX has reached a high of $4.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.03%.

Shares Statistics:

CDLX traded an average of 926.76K shares per day over the past three months and 918390 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.29M. Insiders hold about 5.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.01% stake in the company. Shares short for CDLX as of 1767139200 were 5954069 with a Short Ratio of 6.42, compared to 1764288000 on 5610970. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5954069 and a Short% of Float of 12.810000999999998.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.95M to a low estimate of $53.02M. The current estimate, Cardlytics Inc’s year-ago sales were $74MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.4M. There is a high estimate of $52.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $237.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $230.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $232.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $278.3MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $220.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $237.2M and the low estimate is $202.24M.

