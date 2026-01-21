Ratio Examination: Stevanato Group Spa (STVN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE: STVN) closed at $19.1 down -3.29% from its previous closing price of $19.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. STVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.1.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Stevanato Group Spa’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 ’25 when Stocchi Mauro bought 12,888 shares for $21.56 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STVN now has a Market Capitalization of 5214370304 and an Enterprise Value of 5546549760. As of this moment, Stevanato’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.739 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.858.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STVN is 0.58, which has changed by -0.082249045 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STVN has reached a high of $28.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.79%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.29%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STVN has traded an average of 305.48K shares per day and 372420 over the past ten days. A total of 49.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.71M. Insiders hold about 81.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.76% stake in the company. Shares short for STVN as of 1767139200 were 2406328 with a Short Ratio of 7.88, compared to 1764288000 on 2207376. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2406328 and a Short% of Float of 4.9200002.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for STVN is 0.06, from 0.054 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0027341773

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $333.96M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $337.87M to a low estimate of $325.1M. The current estimate, Stevanato Group Spa’s year-ago sales were $330.6MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $275.12M. There is a high estimate of $294.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $262.2M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $1.27B.