Insider’s View: Deciphering D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Abby Carey

Technology

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS) closed at $27.04 in the last session, down -6.21% from day before closing price of $28.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 51.11 million shares were traded. QBTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.94.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QBTS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 54.49 and its Current Ratio is at 54.68. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 17, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35. On December 11, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $46. On December 03, 2025, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $44.Evercore ISI initiated its Outperform rating on December 03, 2025, with a $44 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when Nguyen Diane sold 20,000 shares for $28.86 per share. The transaction valued at 577,158 led to the insider holds 544,108 shares of the business.

Nguyen Diane sold 4,519 shares of QBTS for $126,814 on Jan 14 ’26. The EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC now owns 539,589 shares after completing the transaction at $28.06 per share. On Jan 14 ’26, another insider, Markovich John M., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 9,179 shares for $28.06 each. As a result, the insider received 257,584 and left with 1,462,133 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QBTS now has a Market Capitalization of 10074435584 and an Enterprise Value of 8670852096. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 392.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 359.131 whereas that against EBITDA is -102.781.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for QBTS is 1.55, which has changed by 3.6128001 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, QBTS has reached a high of $46.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.07%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QBTS traded on average about 39.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 39268860 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 342.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 338.59M. Insiders hold about 3.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.81% stake in the company. Shares short for QBTS as of 1767139200 were 44992964 with a Short Ratio of 1.13, compared to 1764288000 on 40235539. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 44992964 and a Short% of Float of 13.04.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 11.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 12.0 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.09M to a low estimate of $2.5M. The current estimate, D-Wave Quantum Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.31MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.62M. There is a high estimate of $7.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.1M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QBTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.83MBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $39.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53M and the low estimate is $32.93M.

