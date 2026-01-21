Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing AeroVironment Inc (AVAV)’s Performance

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV) closed the day trading at $330.89 down -15.77% from the previous closing price of $392.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$15.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.49 million shares were traded. AVAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $389.9999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $325.09.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AVAV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.29 and its Current Ratio is at 5.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on December 19, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $285. On November 20, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $391. On November 18, 2025, BNP Paribas Exane started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $355.BNP Paribas Exane initiated its Outperform rating on November 18, 2025, with a $355 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when PAGE STEPHEN F sold 1,000 shares for $377.62 per share. The transaction valued at 377,620 led to the insider holds 51,001 shares of the business.

STEPHEN F. PAGE LIVING TRUST U bought 3,000 shares of AVAV for $1,145,400 on Jan 15 ’26. On Jan 12 ’26, another insider, McDonnell Kevin Patrick, who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 999 shares for $367.60 each. As a result, the insider received 367,232 and left with 17,301 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVAV now has a Market Capitalization of 16522068992 and an Enterprise Value of 16684154880. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.179 whereas that against EBITDA is 158.455.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVAV is 1.24, which has changed by 1.2085676 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVAV has reached a high of $417.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $102.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.66%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AVAV traded about 1.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AVAV traded about 1999800 shares per day. A total of 49.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.47M. Insiders hold about 24.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.73% stake in the company. Shares short for AVAV as of 1767139200 were 3141453 with a Short Ratio of 2.78, compared to 1764288000 on 2237577. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3141453 and a Short% of Float of 8.38.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) involves the perspectives of 12.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.91, with high estimates of $2.17 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.55 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.46. EPS for the following year is $4.61, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $5.69 and $3.73.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $487.94M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $517M to a low estimate of $471.3M. The current estimate, AeroVironment Inc’s year-ago sales were $167.64MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $585.14M. There is a high estimate of $624.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $550.1M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $820.63MBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.5B and the low estimate is $2.13B.