Financial Metrics Check: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Paylocity Holding Corp’s stock clocked out at $137.66, down -1.74% from its previous closing price of $140.1. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. PCTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $137.15.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PCTY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 45.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.03 and its Current Ratio is at 1.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

On November 10, 2025, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $180. BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on November 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $185.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 04 ’25 when Cappotelli Andrew sold 69 shares for $146.90 per share. The transaction valued at 10,136 led to the insider holds 21,069 shares of the business.

ANDREW CAPPOTELLI bought 69 shares of PCTY for $10,061 on Dec 04 ’25. On Nov 26 ’25, another insider, Cappotelli Andrew, who serves as the Sr Vice President Operations of the company, sold 987 shares for $147.23 each. As a result, the insider received 145,316 and left with 21,197 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCTY now has a Market Capitalization of 7593549824 and an Enterprise Value of 7346630144. As of this moment, Paylocity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.478 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.514.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PCTY is 0.55, which has changed by -0.2914939 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PCTY has reached a high of $223.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.72%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PCTY traded 612.21K shares on average per day over the past three months and 577520 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.46M. Insiders hold about 20.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.77% stake in the company. Shares short for PCTY as of 1767139200 were 1639051 with a Short Ratio of 2.68, compared to 1764288000 on 1521044. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1639051 and a Short% of Float of 3.74.

Earnings Estimates

Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) is currently under the scrutiny of 19.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.52, with high estimates of $2.75 and low estimates of $2.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.96 and $7.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.49. EPS for the following year is $8.21, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $9.63 and $7.58.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $408.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $410.18M to a low estimate of $407.37M. The current estimate, Paylocity Holding Corp’s year-ago sales were $376.98MFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $483.78M. There is a high estimate of $486.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $479.1M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCTY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.94B and the low estimate is $1.84B.