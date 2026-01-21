Balance Sheet Breakdown: Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $0.98 in the prior trading day, Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) closed at $0.93, down -5.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.98 million shares were traded. UP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.972 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9106.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.27 and its Current Ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5. Barrington Research Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on November 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 ’25 when Briffa Mark sold 86,813 shares for $1.23 per share. The transaction valued at 106,780 led to the insider holds 866,670 shares of the business.

Wells Meaghan Danielle sold 47,931 shares of UP for $58,476 on Nov 07 ’25. The Chief Growth Officer now owns 526,681 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, MEAGHAN WELLS, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 47,931 shares for $1.22 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UP now has a Market Capitalization of 671476992 and an Enterprise Value of 1020675008. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.347 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.47.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UP is 2.37, which has changed by -0.39999998 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UP has reached a high of $3.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.04%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14865920 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 720.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 449.98M. Insiders hold about 37.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.24% stake in the company. Shares short for UP as of 1767139200 were 12204697 with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 1764288000 on 11583944. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12204697 and a Short% of Float of 10.79.