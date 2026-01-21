Analytical Lens: Exploring CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of CarParts.com Inc (NASDAQ: PRTS) was $0.48 for the day, down -7.34% from the previous closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.2 million shares were traded. PRTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.48.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRTS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.59 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 26 ’25 when Lockwood Ryan bought 191,000 shares for $0.52 per share.

Lockwood Ryan bought 39,533 shares of PRTS for $19,331 on Nov 25 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRTS now has a Market Capitalization of 31668686 and an Enterprise Value of 54113600. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.097 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.707.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PRTS is 0.94, which has changed by -0.5737705 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PRTS has reached a high of $1.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -33.85%.

Shares Statistics:

PRTS traded an average of 989.89K shares per day over the past three months and 1043170 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.07M. Insiders hold about 20.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.14% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTS as of 1767139200 were 1606464 with a Short Ratio of 1.62, compared to 1764288000 on 1887743. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1606464 and a Short% of Float of 2.6600001.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 1.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.92. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $120.2M to a low estimate of $117.62M. The current estimate, CarParts.com Inc’s year-ago sales were $133.54MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.43M. There is a high estimate of $134.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $547.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $544.72M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $546.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $588.85MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $521.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $531.17M and the low estimate is $511.1M.