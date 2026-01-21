Stock Surge: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) Closes at $111.07, Marking a -7.85 Increase/Decrease

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) closed at $111.07 down -7.85% from its previous closing price of $120.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.51 million shares were traded. DELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $117.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.835.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dell Technologies Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.66 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 ’25 when Durban Egon sold 71,000 shares for $138.12 per share. The transaction valued at 9,806,520 led to the insider holds 1,172,428 shares of the business.

Durban Egon bought 71,000 shares of DELL for $9,969,110 on Dec 09 ’25. On Oct 15 ’25, another insider, Kullman Ellen Jamison, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 79,806 shares for $153.56 each. As a result, the insider received 12,255,009 and left with 65,662 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DELL now has a Market Capitalization of 74439131136 and an Enterprise Value of 96072933376. As of this moment, Dell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.923 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.152.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DELL is 1.02, which has changed by 0.046994448 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DELL has reached a high of $168.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.84%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DELL has traded an average of 6.48M shares per day and 7542220 over the past ten days. A total of 338.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 312.23M. Insiders hold about 52.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DELL as of 1767139200 were 21527108 with a Short Ratio of 3.32, compared to 1764288000 on 18541609. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21527108 and a Short% of Float of 7.32.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DELL is 2.10, from 2.02 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.016832633. The current Payout Ratio is 27.91% for DELL, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-20 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-20. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2021-11-02 when the company split stock in a 1973:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) is a result of the insights provided by 21.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.41, with high estimates of $3.18 and low estimates of $1.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.08 and $9.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.96. EPS for the following year is $11.49, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $12.54 and $9.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $31.6B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $32B to a low estimate of $31.1B. The current estimate, Dell Technologies Inc’s year-ago sales were $23.93BFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.19B. There is a high estimate of $31.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.31B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $113.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $111.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $111.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $95.57BBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $124.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $136.45B and the low estimate is $116.24B.