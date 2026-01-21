Market Momentum Report: Thomson-Reuters Corp (TRI)’s Negative Close at 121.03

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Thomson-Reuters Corp (NASDAQ: TRI) closed at $121.03 in the last session, down -2.41% from day before closing price of $124.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.47 million shares were traded. TRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $123.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $120.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 87.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.61 and its Current Ratio is at 0.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

On October 15, 2025, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $186. Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on September 09, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $212.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when Ragunath Ramanathan bought 1,250 shares for $130.70 per share.

Woodbridge CO LTD bought 600,000 shares of TRI for $81,258,000 on Dec 01 ’25. On Nov 05 ’25, another insider, David Wong, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,301 shares for $146.60 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRI now has a Market Capitalization of 54709268480 and an Enterprise Value of 55550287872. As of this moment, Thomson-Reuters’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.531 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.694.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRI is 0.81, which has changed by -0.2442413 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRI has reached a high of $218.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $123.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.48%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.13%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRI traded on average about 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1069910 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 450.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.22M. Insiders hold about 69.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.07% stake in the company. Shares short for TRI as of 1767139200 were 6612383 with a Short Ratio of 6.12, compared to 1764288000 on 6493497.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TRI is 2.38, which was 2.325 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.018746978. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.45. The current Payout Ratio is 44.14% for TRI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2023-06-23 when the company split stock in a 963:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 13.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Thomson-Reuters Corp (TRI) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.0 and $3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.9. EPS for the following year is $4.45, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $4.66 and $4.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.02B to a low estimate of $1.98B. The current estimate, Thomson-Reuters Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.91BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.05B. There is a high estimate of $2.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.03B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.26BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.12B and the low estimate is $7.86B.

