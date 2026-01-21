Closing Figures Unveiled: Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) Drop -5.45, Closes at $2.6

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT) closed the day trading at $2.6 down -5.45% from the previous closing price of $2.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.4 million shares were traded. WIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.676 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WIT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.18 and its Current Ratio is at 2.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WIT now has a Market Capitalization of 27236827136 and an Enterprise Value of -346494238720. As of this moment, Wipro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.381 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.058.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WIT is 1.05, which has changed by -0.24863386 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WIT has reached a high of $3.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.72%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WIT traded about 7.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WIT traded about 7217810 shares per day. A total of 10.48B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.47B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.57% stake in the company. Shares short for WIT as of 1767139200 were 103779967 with a Short Ratio of 14.36, compared to 1764288000 on 125785190. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 103779967 and a Short% of Float of 3.65.

Dividends & Splits

WIT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.13, up from 11.0 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.14. The current Payout Ratio is 41.33% for WIT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-28 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-27. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-12-11 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) is currently attracting attention from 2.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $240.69B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $243.14B to a low estimate of $236.94B. The current estimate, Wipro Ltd. ADR’s year-ago sales were $225.04BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $244.83B. There is a high estimate of $246B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $243.41B.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $928B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $913.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $924.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $890.88BBased on 42 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $982.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01T and the low estimate is $937B.