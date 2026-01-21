Market Watch Highlights: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 5.08

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Stitch Fix Inc’s stock clocked out at $5.08, down -3.42% from its previous closing price of $5.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.38 million shares were traded. SFIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.89.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SFIX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 136.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.12 and its Current Ratio is at 1.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when O’Connor Casey bought 138,752 shares for $5.23 per share.

Aufderhaar David bought 24,114 shares of SFIX for $123,618 on Jan 20 ’26. On Jan 02 ’26, another insider, Lake Katrina, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 101,150 shares for $5.08 each. As a result, the insider received 513,822 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFIX now has a Market Capitalization of 681730880 and an Enterprise Value of 524520896. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.406 whereas that against EBITDA is -77.09.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SFIX is 2.24, which has changed by 0.058350086 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SFIX has reached a high of $5.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.45%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SFIX traded 2.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2201370 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.57M. Insiders hold about 18.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.21% stake in the company. Shares short for SFIX as of 1767139200 were 10559632 with a Short Ratio of 4.58, compared to 1764288000 on 12057951. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10559632 and a Short% of Float of 11.09.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) is underway, with the input of 2.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $334.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $340M to a low estimate of $324M. The current estimate, Stitch Fix Inc’s year-ago sales were $312.11MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $333.13M. There is a high estimate of $337M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $326.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.27BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.35B.