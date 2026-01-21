Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW)’s Day in Review: Closing at 5.69, Down by -5.01

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $5.99 in the prior trading day, Mister Car Wash Inc (NASDAQ: MCW) closed at $5.69, down -5.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.02 million shares were traded. MCW stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.625.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MCW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.31 and its Current Ratio is at 0.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 ’25 when Gold Jedidiah Marc sold 6,357 shares for $6.13 per share. The transaction valued at 38,968 led to the insider holds 75,637 shares of the business.

Lai John Lo-minn sold 33,904 shares of MCW for $207,832 on Jun 26 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 4,578,350 shares after completing the transaction at $6.13 per share. On Jun 26 ’25, another insider, Matheny Joseph Duane, who serves as the Chief Innovation Officer of the company, sold 2,119 shares for $6.13 each. As a result, the insider received 12,989 and left with 91,077 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCW now has a Market Capitalization of 1863864064 and an Enterprise Value of 3592500992. As of this moment, Mister’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.449 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.274.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MCW is 1.47, which has changed by -0.16223776 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MCW has reached a high of $8.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.51%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1066670 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 327.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.42M. Insiders hold about 69.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.07% stake in the company. Shares short for MCW as of 1767139200 were 13226690 with a Short Ratio of 9.12, compared to 1764288000 on 12923849. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13226690 and a Short% of Float of 12.21.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) reflects the collective analysis of 16.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $262.38M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $267.6M to a low estimate of $260M. The current estimate, Mister Car Wash Inc’s year-ago sales were $251.17MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $274.55M. There is a high estimate of $279.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $269.8M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $994.73MBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $1.1B.

