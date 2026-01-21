Investor’s Delight: Cerence Inc (CRNC) Closes Weak at 11.02, Down -6.13

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Cerence Inc (NASDAQ: CRNC) was $11.02 for the day, down -6.13% from the previous closing price of $11.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.78 million shares were traded. CRNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.9.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRNC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.83 and its Current Ratio is at 1.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

On January 22, 2025, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $16. Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on May 10, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $6.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 09 ’25 when Krzanich Brian M sold 132,075 shares for $11.46 per share. The transaction valued at 1,513,381 led to the insider holds 905,987 shares of the business.

Salinas Jennifer sold 77,994 shares of CRNC for $960,278 on Oct 07 ’25. The EVP Chief Admin Officer now owns 346,289 shares after completing the transaction at $12.31 per share. On Oct 06 ’25, another insider, Salinas Jennifer, who serves as the EVP Chief Admin Officer of the company, sold 64,784 shares for $12.76 each. As a result, the insider received 826,469 and left with 424,283 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRNC now has a Market Capitalization of 496076704 and an Enterprise Value of 624948096. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.482 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.226.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CRNC is 2.59, which has changed by -0.19644082 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CRNC has reached a high of $16.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.49%.

Shares Statistics:

CRNC traded an average of 1.30M shares per day over the past three months and 756510 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.46M. Insiders hold about 10.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.14% stake in the company. Shares short for CRNC as of 1767139200 were 7363564 with a Short Ratio of 5.65, compared to 1764288000 on 7965234. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7363564 and a Short% of Float of 16.56.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Cerence Inc (CRNC) is currently being evaluated by 3.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $115.2M to a low estimate of $61.9M. The current estimate, Cerence Inc’s year-ago sales were $50.9MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.85M. There is a high estimate of $66.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62.99M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $318.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $260M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $303.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $251.78MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $294.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $324.45M and the low estimate is $269.88M.