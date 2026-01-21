Market Insight: Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $0.6

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) closed at $0.6 down -1.95% from its previous closing price of $0.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.85 million shares were traded. ATOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.661 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5801.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Atossa Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.77 and its Current Ratio is at 6.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on January 26, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 21 ’25 when QUAY STEVEN C bought 11,239 shares for $0.88 per share. The transaction valued at 9,887 led to the insider holds 13,898 shares of the business.

Remmel H. Lawrence bought 10,000 shares of ATOS for $7,000 on Mar 26 ’25. The Director now owns 10,257 shares after completing the transaction at $0.70 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATOS now has a Market Capitalization of 77890368 and an Enterprise Value of 26045368.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ATOS is 1.37, which has changed by -0.3541667 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ATOS has reached a high of $1.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.04%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.68%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATOS has traded an average of 1.13M shares per day and 2121390 over the past ten days. A total of 129.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.10M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.41% stake in the company. Shares short for ATOS as of 1767139200 were 2314959 with a Short Ratio of 2.04, compared to 1764288000 on 1554063. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2314959 and a Short% of Float of 2.02.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) is the result of assessments by 3.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.32.