Market Recap Check: Mastercard Incorporated (MA)’s Negative Finish at 531.74, Up/Down -1.44

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) closed at $531.74 in the last session, down -1.44% from day before closing price of $539.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.06 million shares were traded. MA stock price reached its highest trading level at $536.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $528.535.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.12 and its Current Ratio is at 1.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.40.

On December 08, 2025, HSBC Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $633. On October 23, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $735.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on October 23, 2025, with a $735 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when SACHIN J. MEHRA sold 17,263 shares for $591.00 per share. The transaction valued at 10,202,458 led to the insider holds 31,234 shares of the business.

SACHIN MEHRA bought 17,263 shares of MA for $10,276,491 on Sep 02 ’25. On Aug 22 ’25, another insider, Ling Hai, who serves as the President, AP, Europe, MEA of the company, sold 4,485 shares for $600.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,691,000 and left with 25,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MA now has a Market Capitalization of 480699252736 and an Enterprise Value of 485850316800. As of this moment, Mastercard’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 60.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.437 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.773.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MA is 0.83, which has changed by 0.023350716 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MA has reached a high of $601.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $465.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.37%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.42%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MA traded on average about 2.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3983980 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 893.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 819.42M. Insiders hold about 8.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.15% stake in the company. Shares short for MA as of 1767139200 were 6569687 with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 1764288000 on 6437747. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6569687 and a Short% of Float of 0.74.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MA is 3.15, which was 3.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0056349514. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.53. The current Payout Ratio is 19.73% for MA, which recently paid a dividend on 2026-01-09 with an ex-dividend date of 2026-01-09. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2014-01-22 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 27.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Mastercard Incorporated (MA).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.29, with high estimates of $4.46 and low estimates of $4.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.64 and $15.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.46. EPS for the following year is $19.12, with 38.0 analysts recommending between $19.67 and $18.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 25 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.78B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.93B to a low estimate of $8.6B. The current estimate, Mastercard Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $7.49BFor the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.29B. There is a high estimate of $8.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.02B.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.17BBased on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.38B and the low estimate is $35.25B.

